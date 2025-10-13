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筛查需要额外评估的儿童的血压值*

筛查需要额外评估的儿童的血压值*

年龄（岁）

男孩

女孩

收缩期

舒张期

收缩期

舒张期

1

98

52

98

57

2

100

55

101

58

3

101

58

102

60

4

102

60

103

62

5

103

63

104

64

6

105

66

105

67

7

106

68

106

68

8

107

69

107

69

9

107

70

108

71

10

108

72

109

72

11

110

74

111

74

12

113

75

114

75

≥ 13

120

80

120

80

* 请注意，这些值并非用于诊断或分类高血压，仅应用于筛查以识别需要更彻底评估血压的儿童。

Adapted from Flynn JT, Kaelber DC, Baker-Smith CM, et al: Clinical practice guideline for screening and management of high blood pressure in children and adolescents, table 6.Pediatrics 140(3):e20171904, 2017. doi: 10.1542/peds.2017-1904

* 请注意，这些值并非用于诊断或分类高血压，仅应用于筛查以识别需要更彻底评估血压的儿童。

Adapted from Flynn JT, Kaelber DC, Baker-Smith CM, et al: Clinical practice guideline for screening and management of high blood pressure in children and adolescents, table 6.Pediatrics 140(3):e20171904, 2017. doi: 10.1542/peds.2017-1904

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