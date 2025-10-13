脊髓损伤量表*
脊髓平面
损害程度
A
完全性：没有运动和感觉功能，包括骶段S4-S5。
B
非完全性：损伤神经平面以下的感觉存在、运动丧失，包括骶段S4-S5。
C
非完全性：损伤神经平面以下运动功能存在，损伤神经平面以下超过一半的关键肌肉肌力<3级。
D
不完全性损伤：神经节段以下运动功能保留，且神经节段以下至少一半关键肌肉的肌力 ≥ 3级。
E
正常：运动和感觉功能正常。
* 根据美国脊髓损伤协会 (ASIA) 和国际脊髓学会 (ISCoS) 的标准。
Kirshblum S, Snider B, Rupp R, et al; International Standards Committee of ASIA and ISCoS.Updates of the International Standards for Neurologic Classification of Spinal Cord Injury: 2015 and 2019. Phys Med Rehabil Clin N Am.2020;31(3):319-330.doi:10.1016/j.pmr.2020.03.005
ASIA and ISCoS International Standards Committee.The 2019 revision of the International Standards for Neurological Classification of Spinal Cord Injury (ISNCSCI)-What's new?. Spinal Cord.2019;57(10):815-817.doi:10.1038/s41393-019-0350-9