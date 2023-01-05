干的甘菊花可以像茶一样饮用，亦可放入胶囊或局部使用其提取物。
（参见膳食补充剂概述 和 National Institutes of Health (NIH): Chamomile。)
声明
甘菊茶被认为可以减轻炎症和发热、有轻度安定和抗抑郁作用、可缓解胃痉挛和消化不良，以及促进胃溃疡的愈合。据说洋甘菊提取物局部敷用可以舒缓受刺激的皮肤。机理是由于精油中含有红没药醇成分和类黄酮化合物芹菜素和木犀草素。
证据
不良反应
一般情况下洋甘菊是安全的; 然而，也有过敏反应的报道，尤其是对菊科（例如，向日葵，豚草）植物和花粉过敏的人。典型症状包括流泪，打喷嚏，胃肠不适，皮炎和过敏反应。
药物相互作用
洋甘菊可能会增加抗凝血剂和镇静剂（包括巴比妥类药物和酒精）的作用。
洋甘菊可能会干扰他莫昔芬、激素替代疗法和含雌激素的口服避孕药的效果。洋甘菊也可能增加环孢素的血清浓度 （5)。
(参考表一些可能的膳食补充剂-药物相互作用。）
