小白菊是一种多年生的灌木。晒干的叶子可制成胶囊，片剂和提取液。小白菊内酯和糖苷被认为是传说中的抗炎作用和对平滑肌的松弛作用的有效成分。
（参见膳食补充剂概述 和 National Institutes of Health (NIH): Feverfew。)
声明
据说小白菊对预防偏头痛很有效，对缓解经痛、哮喘和关节炎也很有用。在体外，小白菊可以抑制血小板聚集(1)。
证据
不良反应
可有口腔溃疡、接触性皮炎、味觉障碍和轻微的消化道症状。突然停用可能加重偏头痛并导致神经过敏和失眠。
由于潜在的出血问题，在手术前2周应停止使用小白菊，
孕妇对小白菊禁忌，因为它可能会导致子宫收缩。不建议儿童或哺乳期妇女服用甘菊。
药物相互作用
从理论上讲，服用其他抗偏头痛药、非甾体抗炎药（NSAIDs）、抗血小板药物或华法林的患者禁用白菊花。(参考表一些可能的膳食补充剂-药物相互作用。）
参考文献
更多信息
以下英语资源可能会有用。 请注意，本手册对这些资源的内容不承担任何责任。
National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health: General information on the use of feverfew as a dietary supplement