姜根 （Zingiber officinale）被提取并制成片剂也可新鲜食用，晒干，或者榨成果汁或油。活性成分包括姜辣素（这赋予生姜味道和气味）及姜烯酚。
（参见膳食补充剂概述 和 National Institutes of Health (NIH): Ginger。)
声明
生姜被认为是一种有效的止吐剂和止恶心剂，尤其对于因晕车和妊娠引起的恶心，而且可以缓解肠绞痛。 生姜也被用做抗炎剂和止痛剂 并且可能有益于 2 型糖尿病的管理。
证据
生姜在体外可能同时还具有抗菌作用和抗血小板作用，但是各种数据往往不一致。
2018年对10项随机对照试验（918名受试者）进行的荟萃分析表明，生姜在控制术后恶心和呕吐的严重程度方面可能有好处（1)。一项对13项研究（1174名受试者）的荟萃分析报告称，生姜在缓解妊娠相关恶心但不呕吐方面明显比安慰剂更有效。在这项分析中， 生姜 和维生素B6在减少恶心或呕吐方面没有显著差异 (2)。2019 年对生姜治疗化疗引起的恶心和呕吐的系统评价和荟萃分析报告说，生姜对化疗引起的恶心和其他相关结果没有影响；然而，作者得出结论，这可能是由于研究的异质性 (3)。
姜的抗炎和镇痛作用没有较多的数据支持。然而，一个关于8个试验（481人）的综述表明了生姜具有潜在的抗炎作用，这可以减少在某些条件下的疼痛，例如骨关节炎 (4)。 2015年对5项研究（593名受试者）的荟萃分析发现，生姜对骨关节炎仅有中等疗效(5)。 然而，对于原发性痛经，随机试验报告姜粉可能有益 (6)。 正在进行生姜对2 型糖尿病作用的评估，新出现的证据显示血红蛋白A1C略有下降 (7)。
不良反应
生姜通常没有害处，虽然个别人食用时会有烧灼感。有可能会出现恶心、消化不良和味觉障碍。
药物相互作用
理论上来说，有易出血或服用抗血小板药、华法林者禁用生姜。(参考表一些可能的膳食补充剂-药物相互作用。）
