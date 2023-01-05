1.Toth B, Lantos T, Heygi P, et al: Ginger (Zingiber officinale): an alternative for the prevention of postoperative nausea and vomiting.A meta-analysis.Phytomedicine 50:8-18, 2018. doi: 10.1016/j.phymed.2018.09.007

2.Hu Y, Amoah AN, Zhang H, et al: Effect of ginger in the treatment of nausea and vomiting compared with vitamin B6 and placebo during pregnancy: a meta-analysis.J Matern Fetal Neonatal Med 35(1):187-196, 2022.doi:10.1080/14767058.2020.1712714

3.Crichton M, Marshall S, Marx W, et al: Efficacy of ginger (Zingiber officinale) in ameliorating chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting and chemotherapy-related outcomes: a systematic review update and meta-analysis.J Acad Nutr Diet 119(12):2055-2068, 2019.doi: 10.1016/j.jand.2019.06.009

4.Terry R, Posadzki P, Watson LK, et al: The use of ginger (Zingiber officinale) for the treatment of pain: a systematic review of clinical trials.Pain Med 12(12):1808-1818, 2011.doi: 10.1111/j.1526-4637.2011.01261.x

5.Bartels EM, Folmer VN, Bliddal H, et al: Efficacy and safety of ginger in osteoarthritis patients: a meta-analysis of randomized placebo-controlled trials.Osteoarthritis Cartilage 23(1):13-21, 2015.doi: 10.1016/j.joca.2014.09.024

6.Daily JW, Zhang X, Kim DS, et al: Efficacy of ginger for alleviating the symptoms of primary dysmenorrhea: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized clinical trials.Pain Med 16(12):2243-55, 2015. doi: 10.1111/pme.12853