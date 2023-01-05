水飞蓟（Silybum marianum）是一种开紫花的植物。它的汁液和种子含有活性成分水飞蓟素，一种有效的抗氧化剂，也是可以与水飞蓟互换使用的名词。水飞蓟素，可以进一步分成3个主要的类黄酮：水飞蓟宾，异水飞蓟素，和水飞蓟亭。水飞蓟提取物应标准化为含有80％的水飞蓟素。
（另见膳食补充剂概述和National Institutes of Health (NIH): Milk thistle。)
声明
证据
2007年对13个随机临床试验进行了Cochrane系统评价，评估水飞蓟在915例酒精和/或乙型或丙型肝炎病毒引起的肝脏疾病中的作用 (4)。 该分析结果发现干预因素对全因死亡率，肝脏疾病并发症，或肝组织学没有显著影响。当所有的试验都纳入分析，肝脏相关的死亡率显著减少;然而，在限于高质量的研究分析中，这种减少并不显著。水飞蓟与显著增加的不良影响无关。这些临床试验的设计也存在问题，作者质疑水飞蓟的益处，建议需要更多精心设计的安慰剂对照研究。
一项关于奶蓟草治疗丙型肝炎的随机对照研究的荟萃分析报告说，虽然耐受性良好，但并没有提供整体益处 (5)。 在体外，水飞蓟素能增加肝内谷胱甘肽水平，后者是一种抗氧化剂，具有重要解毒作用 (6)。
2018年对5项研究（370名受试者）的系统评价和荟萃分析发现，水飞蓟使空腹血糖显着降低37.9 mg/dL (2.1 mmol/L) ，糖化血红蛋白A1C降低1.4％ (2).2020年对16项研究（1358名受试者）的荟萃分析报告称，奶蓟草可降低空腹血糖、血红蛋白A1C、总胆固醇和低密度脂蛋白胆固醇（7)。
近日，2例为摄入鹅膏蕈中毒 (3) 给予水飞蓟宾治疗后得到良好的效果。
不良反应
未报道有严重副作用。
处于激素敏感状态的女性（如乳腺、子宫和卵巢肿瘤;子宫内膜异位;子宫肌瘤）需避免服用水飞蓟的地上部分。
药物相互作用
