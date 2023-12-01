生命吠陀医学（Ayurveda）

1.Jongbloed WM, Brown SM: Allergies and natural alternatives. Otolaryngol Clin North Am 55(5):965-982, 2022.doi:10.1016/j.otc.2022.06.005

2.Agarwal V, Abhijnhan A, Raviraj P: Ayurvedic medicine for schizophrenia.Cochrane Database Syst Rev (4):CD006867, 2007.doi: 10.1002/14651858.CD006867

3.Kulamarva K, Shivakumar V, Chikkanna U, et al: Role of Ayurveda in the management of psychotic disorders: a systematic review of clinical evidence. J Ayurveda Integr Med 14(3):100720, 2023.doi:10.1016/j.jaim.2023.100720

4.Kessler CS, Pinders L, Michalsen A, et al: Ayurvedic interventions for osteoarthritis: a systematic review and meta-analysis.Rheumatol Int 35(2):211-32, 2015.doi: 10.1007/s00296-014-3095-y

5.Chattopadhyay K, Wang H, Kaur J, et al: Effectiveness and safety of Ayurvedic medicines in type 2 diabetes mellitus management: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Front Pharmacol 13:821810, 2022.2022 年 6 月 8 日发布。doi:10.3389/fphar.2022.821810

6.Patwardhan B: Bridging Ayurveda with evidence-based scientific approaches in medicine.EPMA J 5(1): 19, 2014.doi: 10.1186/1878-5085-5-19

7.Saper RB, et al: Heavy metal content of Ayurvedic herbal medicine products.JAMA 292(23):2868–73, 2004.doi: 10.1001/jama.292.33.2868

8.Martena MJ, Van Der Wielen JC, Rietjens IM, et al: Monitoring of mercury, arsenic, and lead in traditional Asian herbal preparations on the Dutch market and estimation of associated risks.Food Addit Contam Part A Chem Anal Control Expo Risk Assess27(2):190–205, 2010.doi: 10.1080/02652030903207235

9.Mukhopadhyay S, Abraham SE, Holla B, et al: Heavy metals in Indian traditional systems of medicine: a systematic scoping review and recommendations for integrative medicine practice. J Altern Complement Med 27(11):915-929, 2021.doi:10.1089/acm.2021.0083

10.Gair R: Heavy metal poisoning from Ayurvedic medicines.BCMJ 50(2):105, 2008.