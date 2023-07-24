Denise M. Aaron, MD
专业和专长
- Dermatology
所属单位
- Assistant Professor of Surgery
- Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine
受教育程度
- Medical School: University of Texas at Houston Medical School, Houston, TX
- Internship: Internal Medicine, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH
- Residency: Dermatology, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH
认证
- American Board of Dermatology
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- 2020 Top Doctor (named by Castle Connolly, published by New Hampshire Magazine)
- 2019 Top Doctor (named by Castle Connolly, published by New Hampshire Magazine)