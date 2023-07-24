skip to main content
skip to main content
MSD默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
Search icon

Denise M. Aaron, MD

专业和专长

  • Dermatology

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: University of Texas at Houston Medical School, Houston, TX
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH
  • Residency: Dermatology, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH

认证

  • American Board of Dermatology

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • 2020 Top Doctor (named by Castle Connolly, published by New Hampshire Magazine)
  • 2019 Top Doctor (named by Castle Connolly, published by New Hampshire Magazine)

手册章节和评论