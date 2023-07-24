skip to main content
skip to main content
MSD默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
Search icon

Parswa Ansari, MD

专业和专长

  • Colorectal Surgery

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, NY
  • Residency: General Surgery, New York Presbyterian Hospital, New York, NY
  • Fellowship: Colorectal Surgery, Lahey Clinic Medical Center, Burlington, MA

认证

  • American Board of Surgery
  • American Board of Colon and Rectal Surgery

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • 2015 Outstanding Teacher Award, North Shore-LIJ Health System
  • Smeds M, Shames B, Ansari P, et al: Burnout and its relationship with perceived stress, self-efficacy, depression, social support, and programmatic factors in general surgery residents. Am J Surg 219(6): 907-912, 2020

手册章节和评论