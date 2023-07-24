skip to main content
MSD默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
Thomas Arnold, MD

专业和专长

  • Emergency Medicine, Medical Toxicology

受教育程度

  • Medical School: LSU Health Shreveport, Shreveport, LA
  • Residency: Emergency Medicine, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY

认证

  • American Board of Emergency Medicine – Emergency Medicine
  • American Board of Emergency Medicine – Medical Toxicology

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Fellow, American Academy of Emergency Medicine
  • Fellow, American College of Medical Toxicology
  • Reviewer for several journals, including Annals of Emergency Medicine, Journal of Toxicology, Clinical Toxicology, Wilderness and Environmental Medicine, Journal of Medical Toxicology, Journal of Emergency Medicine
  • Over 40 articles in peer-reviewed journals

