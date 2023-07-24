honeypot link
Arcangela Lattari Balest, MD
专业和专长
- Pediatrics, Neonatal Medicine, Infant Feeding
受教育程度
- Medical School: University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine
- Internship: Pediatrics, Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh
- Residency: Pediatrics, Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh
- Fellowship: Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, UMPC Magee-Women’s Hospital
认证
- American Board of Pediatrics – Pediatrics
- American Board of Pediatrics – Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Best Doctors in America, 2020 and 2019
- Chairman’s Distinction Award, UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, 2018
- National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame, Medical Professional of the Year, 2008
- Balest AL, White, KE, Shaffer, AD, et al: Consideration of cough reflex development when ordering modified barium swallow studies in infants. Dysphagia 35:533-541, 2020
- Riley M, Bogen D, Balest AL: Neonatology, in Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis, 7th ed, edited by Zitelli and Davis, Elsevier, 2016
手册章节和评论