Michael Bartel, MD, PhD

Medical School: Ruprecht-Karls University, Heidelberg, Germany
Doctoral Candidate and Research Fellow: European Pancreas Center, Heidelberg
Postdoctoral Fellowship: Task Group Immunotherapy, University Hospital, Heidelberg
Internship: General Surgery, University Hospital, Heidelberg
Internship: Internal Medicine, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH
Residency: Internal Medicine, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon
Fellowship: Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville, FL
Advanced Endoscopy Fellowship: Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Mayo Clinic
认证
American Board of Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
Karis Award for Exceptional Performance, Mayo Clinic, 2016
American College of Gastroenterology, Presidential Poster Award, 2014
Bartel MJ, Puri R, Brahmbhatt B, et al. Endoscopic and surgical management of nonampullary duodenal neoplasms. Surgical endoscopy, 32(6):2859-69, 2018.
Bartel MJ, Robertson DJ, Pohl H. Colonoscopy practice for veterans within and outside the Veterans Affairs setting: a matched cohort study. Gastrointest Endosc. 2016 Aug;84(2):272-8.
Bartel MJ, Seeger K, Jeffers K, et al.Topical Mitomycin C application in the treatment of refractory benign esophageal strictures in adults and comprehensive literature review. Dig Liver Dis. 2016 Jun 28. pii: S1590-8658(16)30483-2.
Chen WC, Bartel M, Kroner T, et al. Double balloon enteroscopy is a safe and effective procedure in removing entrapped foreign objects in the small bowel for up to 3 months. J Laparoendosc Adv Surg Tech A. 2015 May;25(5):392-5.
Bhurwal A, Bartel M, Heckman MG, et al. Endoscopic mucosal resection: learning curve for large nonpolypoid colorectal neoplasia. Gastrointest Endosc. 2016 Apr 22. pii: S0016-5107(16)30066-9.
Bartel MJ, Asbun H, Stauffer J, Raimondo M. Pancreatic exocrine insufficiency in pancreatic cancer: A review of the literature. Dig Liver Dis. 2015 Dec;47(12):1013-20.