James R. Berenson, MD
专业和专长
- Hematology/Oncology, Multiple Myeloma
受教育程度
- Medical School: University of California San Diego School of Medicine, San Diego, CA
- Internship: Internal Medicine, University of Utah Medical Center, Salt Lake City, UT
- Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Utah Medical Center, Salt Lake City, UT
- Fellowship: Hematology/Oncology, UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
认证
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Medical Oncology
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- President, Oncotherapeutics
- Over 275 articles in peer-reviewed journals
手册章节和评论