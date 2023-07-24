提供者msd logo
James R. Berenson, MD

专业和专长

  • Hematology/Oncology, Multiple Myeloma

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: University of California San Diego School of Medicine, San Diego, CA
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, University of Utah Medical Center, Salt Lake City, UT
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Utah Medical Center, Salt Lake City, UT
  • Fellowship: Hematology/Oncology, UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA

认证

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Medical Oncology

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • President, Oncotherapeutics
  • Over 275 articles in peer-reviewed journals

