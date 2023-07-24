John L. Berk, MD

Medical School: Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine (CWRU)
Internship: University Hospitals, CWRU
Residency: University Hospitals, CWRU
Fellowship: Pulmonary/Critical Care Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine
Research Fellowship: Howard Hughes Medical Institute
认证
American Board of Internal Medicine
American Board of Internal Medicine - Pulmonary Disease
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
Obici L, Berk JL, González-Duarte A, et al. Quality of life outcomes in APOLLO, the phase 3 trial of the RNAi therapeutic patisiran in patients with hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis. Amyloid 27(3):153-162, 2020
Coelho T, Yarlas A, Waddington-Cruz M, et al. Inotersen preserves or improves quality of life in hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis. J Neurol. 267(4):1070-1079, 2020
González-Duarte A, Berk JL, Quan D, et al. Analysis of autonomic outcomes in APOLLO, a phase III trial of the RNAi therapeutic patisiran in patients with hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis. J Neurol. 267(3):703-712, 2020
Lohrmann G, Pipilas A, Mussinelli R, Gopal DM, Berk JL et al. Stabilization of cardiac function with diflunisal in transthyretin (ATTR) cardiac amyloidosis. J Card Fail. 26(9):753-759, 2020
Adams D, Gonzalez-Duarte A, O'Riordan WD, Yang CC, Ueda M, Kristen AV, Tournev I, Schmidt HH, Coelho T, Berk JL, et al. Patisiran, an RNAi Therapeutic, for Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis. N Engl J Med 379(1):11-21, 2018
Benson MD, Waddington-Cruz M, Berk JL, et al. Inotersen treatment for patients with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis. N Engl J Med 379(1):22-31, 2018
Gertz MA, Benson MD, Dyck PJ, Grogan M, Coelho T, Cruz M, Berk JL et al. Diagnosis, prognosis, and therapy of transthyretin amyloidosis. J Am Coll Cardiol. 66(21):2451-2466, 2015
Berk JL, Suhr OB, Obici L, et al. Repurposing diflunisal for familial amyloid polyneuropathy: a randomized trial. JAMA 310(24):2658-2667, 2013