skip to main content
skip to main content
MSD默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
Search icon

Steven D. Blatt, MD

专业和专长

  • Pediatrics, Health Care for Children in Foster Care, Child Abuse

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: State University of New York Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY
  • Residency: Pediatrics, State University of New York Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY
  • Fellowship: Ambulatory and Community Pediatrics, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA

认证

  • American Board of Pediatrics

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Fellow, American Academy of Pediatrics
  • Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals

手册章节和评论