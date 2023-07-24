honeypot link
Steven D. Blatt, MD
专业和专长
- Pediatrics, Health Care for Children in Foster Care, Child Abuse
受教育程度
- Medical School: State University of New York Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY
- Residency: Pediatrics, State University of New York Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY
- Fellowship: Ambulatory and Community Pediatrics, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA
认证
- American Board of Pediatrics
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Fellow, American Academy of Pediatrics
- Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals
手册章节和评论