Erika F. Brutsaert, MD

Medical School: State University of New York Downstate College of Medicine, Brooklyn, NY
Internship: Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, NY
Residency: Internal Medicine, Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Fellowship: Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism, Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, NY
认证
American Board of Internal Medicine, internal medicine
American Board of Internal Medicine, endocrinology, diabetes, and metabolism
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
Kulkarni AS, Brutsaert EF, Anghel V, et al: Metformin regulates metabolic and nonmetabolic pathways in skeletal muscle and subcutaneous adipose tissues of older adults. Aging Cell 17(2):e12723, 2018.
Geliebter A, Brutsaert ER, Surks MI: An unusual case of metastatic functional thyroid carcinoma with a remarkable treatment response to radioactive iodine. J Endocr Soc 1(12);1440-1444, 2017.
Kim F, Biggs ML, Kizer JR, Brutsaert EF, et al: Brain natriuretic peptide and insulin resistance in older adults. Diabet Med 34(2):235-238, 2017.
Brutsaert EF, Biggs ML, Delaney JA, et al: Longitudinal assessment of N-terminal pro-B-type natriuretic peptide and risk of diabetes in older adults: The cardiovascular health study. Metabolism 65(10):1489-1497, 2016.
Brutsaert EF, Shitole S, Biggs ML, et al: Relations of postload and fasting glucose with incident cardiovascular disease and mortality late in life: The cardiovascular health study. J Gerontol A Biol Sci Med Sci 71(3):370-377, 2016.