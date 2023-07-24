skip to main content
MSD默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
Edward R. Cachay, MD, MAS

专业和专长

  • Infectious disease, HIV – AIDS, Human Papillomavirus and anal dysplasia/cancer, Hepatitis C and liver comorbidities in people with HIV

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: National University of Federico Villarreal, Lima, Peru
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of California, San Diego School of Medicine
  • Fellowship: Infectious Disease, University of California, San Diego School of Medicine
  • Other Training: Advanced Studies in Clinical Research, University of California, San Diego

认证

  • American Board of Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Infectious Diseases
  • AIDS Malignancy Consortium certification of proficiency in High-Resolution Anoscopy

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Hero Award, The Being Alive San Diego Foundation, for outstanding excellence in infectious diseases and HIV clinical care, 2020
  • UCSD Academy of Clinical Scholars Faculty Research Award, 2017
  • Association of American Colleges Mid-Career Faculty Minority Award, 2017
  • Internal Medicine Professor of the year teaching award, 2013
  • Over 70 articles in peer-reviewed journals

手册章节和评论