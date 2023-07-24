skip to main content
skip to main content
MSD默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
Search icon

Ina Calligaro, PharmD

专业和专长

  • Pediatric Pharmacy

所属单位

  • Emeritus Associate Professor; Director, Office of Continuing Pharmacy Education; Adjunct Clinical Professor; and Advisor Pediatric Pharmacy Association
  • Temple University School of Pharmacy

受教育程度

  • Doctor of Pharmacy: University of the Sciences

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Faculty Fellow, Center for the Advancement of Teaching, Temple University
  • Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation Awards for Distinguished Teaching, 1995
  • Founding Member of the Health Science Interprofessional Education Committee