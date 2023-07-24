honeypot link
Ina Calligaro, PharmD
所属单位
- Emeritus Associate Professor; Director, Office of Continuing Pharmacy Education; Adjunct Clinical Professor; and Advisor Pediatric Pharmacy Association
- Temple University School of Pharmacy
受教育程度
- Doctor of Pharmacy: University of the Sciences
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Faculty Fellow, Center for the Advancement of Teaching, Temple University
- Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation Awards for Distinguished Teaching, 1995
- Founding Member of the Health Science Interprofessional Education Committee