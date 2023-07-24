skip to main content
skip to main content
MSD默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
Search icon

John D. Carmichael, MD

专业和专长

  • Pituitary Disorders, Endocrinology

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: Medical College of Virginia, Richmond, VA
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, Virginia Mason Medical Center, Seattle, WA
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Virginia Mason Medical Center, Seattle, WA
  • Fellowship: Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, New York University, New York, NY
  • Fellowship: Translational Research, UCLA Medical Center

认证

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Editorial Board, Pituitary
  • Senior Editorial Board member, Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism Case Reports
  • Nearly 70 articles in peer-reviewed journals

手册章节和评论