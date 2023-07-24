honeypot link
John D. Carmichael, MD
专业和专长
- Pituitary Disorders, Endocrinology
受教育程度
- Medical School: Medical College of Virginia, Richmond, VA
- Internship: Internal Medicine, Virginia Mason Medical Center, Seattle, WA
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Virginia Mason Medical Center, Seattle, WA
- Fellowship: Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, New York University, New York, NY
- Fellowship: Translational Research, UCLA Medical Center
认证
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Editorial Board, Pituitary
- Senior Editorial Board member, Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism Case Reports
- Nearly 70 articles in peer-reviewed journals
手册章节和评论