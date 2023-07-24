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MSD Manual Logo默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
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Michael Croix, MD

专业和专长

  • Infectious Diseases, Mycobacterial diseases, Transplant Infectious Diseases

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Residency, Pediatrics, Internal Medicine, University At Buffalo (USA). 2016 - 2020
  • Fellowship, Infectious Disease, University of Rochester Medical Center. 2020 - 2022
  • Fellowship, Transplant Infectious Disease, University of Rochester Medical Center. 2022 - 2023

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Croix MC, Munsiff SS IDCases.. 2022 27 :e01379. Epub 01/05/2022

手册章节和评论