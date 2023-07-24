Michael Croix, MD
专业和专长
- Infectious Diseases, Mycobacterial diseases, Transplant Infectious Diseases
所属单位
- Assistant Professor of Infectious Diseases
- University of Rochester Medical Center
受教育程度
- Residency, Pediatrics, Internal Medicine, University At Buffalo (USA). 2016 - 2020
- Fellowship, Infectious Disease, University of Rochester Medical Center. 2020 - 2022
- Fellowship, Transplant Infectious Disease, University of Rochester Medical Center. 2022 - 2023
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Croix MC, Munsiff SS IDCases.. 2022 27 :e01379. Epub 01/05/2022