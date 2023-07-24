skip to main content
Daniel F. Danzl, MD

专业和专长

  • Emergency Medicine, Hypothermia and Frostbite

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, OH
  • Residency: Emergency Medicine, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY

认证

  • American Board of Emergency Medicine

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Phi Beta Kappa and Alpha Omega Alpha honorary societies
  • Master of American Academy of Emergency Medicine Award
  • Fellow, American College of Emergency Physicians
  • Past President, the American Board of Emergency Medicine
  • University of Cincinnati Distinguished Alumnus Award
  • The Ohio State University Richard N. Nelson Distinguished Alumnus Award
  • University of Louisville Daniel F Danzl Endowed Chair of Emergency Medicine
  • Over 270 articles, chapters, monographs, and textbooks

