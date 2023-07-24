skip to main content
James G. H. Dinulos, MD

专业和专长

  • Dermatology, Skin Cancer, Mohs Surgery

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk, VA
  • Residency: Pediatrics, Seattle Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Seattle, WA
  • Residency: Dermatology, University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle, WA

认证

  • American Board of Dermatology
  • American Board of Pediatrics
  • American Board of Dermatology - Pediatric Dermatology

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Fellow, American Academy of Dermatology
  • Fellow, American Society for Dermatologic Surgery
  • Fellow, American Society for Mohs Surgery
  • Castle Connolly Top Doctors
  • America’s Best Doctors
  • Top Doctor by New Hampshire Magazine
  • Over 50 articles in peer-reviewed journals

手册章节和评论