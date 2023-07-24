honeypot link
James D. Douketis, MD
专业和专长
- Internal Medicine, Venous Thromboembolism, Perioperative Anticoagulant Management
受教育程度
- Medical School: University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada
- Internship: University of Toronto
- Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Toronto
- Fellowship: Thrombosis, McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
认证
- Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada – Internal Medicine
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Fellow, Canadian Academy of Health Science
- President of Thrombosis Canada
- Associate Editor of McMaster Textbook of Internal Medicine
- Editor in Chief of Canadian Journal of General Internal Medicine
- Deputy Editor of Annals of Internal Medicine
- Associate Editor of Thrombosis and Haemostasis
- Over 350 articles in peer-reviewed journals
手册章节和评论