James D. Douketis, MD

专业和专长

  • Internal Medicine, Venous Thromboembolism, Perioperative Anticoagulant Management

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada
  • Internship: University of Toronto
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Toronto
  • Fellowship: Thrombosis, McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

认证

  • Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada – Internal Medicine

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Fellow, Canadian Academy of Health Science
  • President of Thrombosis Canada
  • Associate Editor of McMaster Textbook of Internal Medicine
  • Editor in Chief of Canadian Journal of General Internal Medicine
  • Deputy Editor of Annals of Internal Medicine
  • Associate Editor of Thrombosis and Haemostasis
  • Over 350 articles in peer-reviewed journals

