Ashkan Emadi, MD, PhD

Medical School: Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Tehran, Iran
认证
American Board of Internal Medicine - Medical Oncology
American Board of Internal Medicine - Hematology
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
Excellence in Translational Research Award, Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine, Department of Pathology, awarded for translational research in targeting mitochondrial pathways for cancer treatment
Research Training Award for Fellows, American Society of Hematology
Faculty Teacher of the Year Award, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Department of Medicine, Division of Hematology/Oncology (2013 and 2017)
The author, co-author, or editor of nearly 200 research articles, presentations in national and international scientific meetings, book chapters, and three novel fully illustrated books, including a unique Cancer Pharmacology textbook. His work has been published in top tier journals, such as New England Journal of Medicine, Blood, Leukemia, American Journal of Hematology, British Journal of Haematology, and JAMA.