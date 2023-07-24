skip to main content
MSD默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
Sandy J. Falk, MD

专业和专长

  • Obstetrics and Gynecology

所属单位

受教育程度

Medical School: Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons|Residency: Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital, Obstetrics and Gynecology

认证

  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

