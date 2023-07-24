skip to main content
MSD默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
Attila Feher, MD, PhD

专业和专长

  • Cardiolvasular Imaging, Cardio-Rheumatology, Coronary Microcirculation

所属单位

受教育程度

  • MD and PhD: University of Debrecen
  • Medicine Residency: New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • Cardiology Fellowship: Yale New Haven Hospital

认证

  • Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Medicine, Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance, Nuclear Cardiology, Cardiovascular Computed Tomography

