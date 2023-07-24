Attila Feher, MD, PhD
专业和专长
- Cardiolvasular Imaging, Cardio-Rheumatology, Coronary Microcirculation
所属单位
- Assistant Professor of Medicine (Cardiovascular Medicine)
- Yale University School of Medicine
受教育程度
- MD and PhD: University of Debrecen
- Medicine Residency: New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Cardiology Fellowship: Yale New Haven Hospital
认证
- Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Medicine, Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance, Nuclear Cardiology, Cardiovascular Computed Tomography