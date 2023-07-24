skip to main content
MSD默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
Robert P. Heine, MD

专业和专长

  • Maternal Fetal Medicine, High Risk Pregnancy

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, TX
  • Internship: Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC
  • Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC
  • Fellowship: Infectious Disease Research, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC
  • Fellowship: Maternal and Fetal Medicine, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Denver, CO

认证

  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology - Obstetrics and Gynecology
  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology - Maternal and Fetal Medicine

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Over 75 articles in peer-reviewed journals

手册章节和评论