skip to main content
skip to main content
MSD默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
Search icon

Bernard J. Hennessy, DDS

专业和专长

  • General Dentistry

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Dental School: University of Illinois at Chicago College of Dentistry, Chicago, IL
  • Advanced Training: Fort Hood Advanced Education in General Dentistry (2 year)

认证

  • American Board of General Dentistry
  • Federal Services Board of General Dentistry

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Fellow, American College of Dentists
  • Diplomate, American Board of General Dentistry
  • Dental Teacher of The Year, Texas A&M College of Dentistry, 2020

手册章节和评论