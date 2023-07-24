Bernard J. Hennessy, DDS
专业和专长
- General Dentistry
所属单位
- Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Comprehensive Dentistry
- Texas A&M University, College of Dentistry
受教育程度
- Dental School: University of Illinois at Chicago College of Dentistry, Chicago, IL
- Advanced Training: Fort Hood Advanced Education in General Dentistry (2 year)
认证
- American Board of General Dentistry
- Federal Services Board of General Dentistry
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Fellow, American College of Dentists
- Diplomate, American Board of General Dentistry
- Dental Teacher of The Year, Texas A&M College of Dentistry, 2020