MSD默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
Talha H. Imam, MD

专业和专长

  • Nephrology

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: Aga Khan Medical College, Karachi, Pakistan
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Missouri Columbia School of Medicine, Columbia, MO
  • Fellowship: Nephrology, University of Missouri Columbia School of Medicine, Columbia, MO
  • Fellowship: Nephrology, University of Arkansas College of Medicine, Little Rock, AR

认证

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Nephrology

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Specialist of the Year, Kaiser Permanente, 2018
  • Teacher of the Year, Family Practice Residency, Kaiser Hospital, 2018
  • Physician of the Year, Kaiser Permanente, 2013
  • Reviewer Panel, American Society of Nephrology
  • Editorial Board, Journal of Clinical Nephrology and Research
  • Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals

手册章节和评论