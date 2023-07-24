honeypot link
Arif Jivan, MD, PhD
专业和专长
- Cardiology, Interventional Cardiology
受教育程度
- Doctorate: Biological and Biomedical Sciences, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas
- Residency: Internal Medicine, McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Fellowship: Cardiology, McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Fellowship: Interventional Cardiology, McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Medical School: Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine
认证
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Cardiovascular Disease
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Interventional Cardiology
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Fellow, American College of Cardiology
- 12 articles in peer-reviewed journals
手册章节和评论