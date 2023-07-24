skip to main content
skip to main content
MSD默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
Search icon

Kenneth M. Kaye, MD

专业和专长

  • Infectious Disease • Herpesviruses

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
  • Fellowship: Infectious Disease, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA

认证

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Infectious Disease

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Over 65 articles in peer-reviewed journals

手册章节和评论