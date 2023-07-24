Kenneth M. Kaye, MD
专业和专长
- Infectious Disease • Herpesviruses
所属单位
- Professor of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
- Associate Physician, Division of Infectious Diseases
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
受教育程度
- Medical School: Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
- Fellowship: Infectious Disease, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA
认证
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Infectious Disease
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Over 65 articles in peer-reviewed journals