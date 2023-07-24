honeypot link
Gary D. Klasser, DMD
专业和专长
- Dentistry, Orofacial Pain, Temporomandibular Disorders
受教育程度
- Doctor of Dental Medicine: University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Canada
- University of Kentucky, Certificate in Orofacial Pain
- Fellowship: Oral Medicine/Oral Oncology, University of Illinois at Chicago
认证
- Fellow, American Academy of Orofacial Pain
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Co-Editor, Orofacial Pain: Guidelines for Assessment, Diagnosis, and Management, American Academy of Orofacial Pain
- Co-Editor, Manual of Temporomandibular Disorders
- Co-Editor, Temporomandibular Disorders: A Translational Approach From Basic Science to Clinical Applicability
- Over 80 articles in peer-reviewed journals
- Over 25 book chapters
- Past President, American Academy of Orofacial Pain
手册章节和评论