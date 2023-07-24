skip to main content
skip to main content
MSD默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
Search icon

Sonal Kumar, MD, MPH

专业和专长

  • Hepatology, Gastroenterology, Hepatitis

所属单位

  • Assistant Professor of Medicine; Director of Clinical Hepatology
  • Weill Cornell Medical College

受教育程度

  • Medical School: Washington University School of Medicine
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, Barnes-Jewish Hospital – Washington University School of Medicine
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Barnes-Jewish Hospital – Washington University School of Medicine
  • Fellowship: Gastroenterology/Hepatology, Brigham and Women's Hospital – Harvard University
  • Master of Public Health: Harvard University School of Public Health

认证

  • American Board of Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Top Doctors New York Metro Area, 2019-2021
  • Exceptional Women in Medicine, 2019, 2020
  • Over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals

手册章节和评论

章节