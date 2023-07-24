honeypot link
Joyce Lee, MD, MAS
专业和专长
- Critical Care, Pulmonary Disease, Interstitial Lung Diseases
受教育程度
- Medical Schools: Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL
- Internship: McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University, Chicago, IL
- Residency: Internal Medicine, McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Fellowship: Pulmonary Disease and Critical Care Medicine, University of California (San Francisco)
认证
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Critical Care Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Pulmonary Disease
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Over 50 articles in peer-reviewed journals
手册章节和评论