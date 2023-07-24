skip to main content
Joyce Lee, MD, MAS

专业和专长

  • Critical Care, Pulmonary Disease, Interstitial Lung Diseases

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical Schools: Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL
  • Internship: McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University, Chicago, IL
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
  • Fellowship: Pulmonary Disease and Critical Care Medicine, University of California (San Francisco)

认证

  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Critical Care Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Pulmonary Disease

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Over 50 articles in peer-reviewed journals

手册章节和评论