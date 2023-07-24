honeypot link
Andrea R. Levine, MD
专业和专长
- Critical Care, Pulmonary Medicine, Post-ICU Syndrome
受教育程度
- Medical School: University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
- Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, MD
- Fellowship: Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA
- Masters: Epidemiology, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA
认证
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Critical Care Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Pulmonary Disease
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Gold Humanism Honors Society
手册章节和评论