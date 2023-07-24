skip to main content
skip to main content
MSD默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
Search icon

Andrea R. Levine, MD

专业和专长

  • Critical Care, Pulmonary Medicine, Post-ICU Syndrome

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, MD
  • Fellowship: Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA
  • Masters: Epidemiology, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA

认证

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Critical Care Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Pulmonary Disease

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Gold Humanism Honors Society

手册章节和评论