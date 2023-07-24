skip to main content
MSD默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
Sunny A. Linnebur, PharmD, BCPS, BCGP

专业和专长

  • Clinical pharmacy services, Geriatric pharmacy

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Pharmacy School: University of Kansas School of Pharmacy
  • Residency: Pharmacy Practice, Denver Veterans Affairs Medical Center
  • Residency: Primary Care Specialty, University of Colorado Denver

认证

  • Board of Pharmacy Specialties – Geriatric Pharmacy
  • Board of Pharmacy Specialties – Pharmacotherapy

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Fellow, American College of Clinical Pharmacy
  • Board of Directors for the American Geriatrics Society
  • Expert Panel for the AGS Updated Beers Criteria
  • Active in the American College of Clinical Pharmacy, the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists, the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy, and the American Pharmacists Association

手册章节和评论