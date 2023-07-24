Kristle Lee Lynch, MD

Medical School: Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL
Residency: Internal Medicine, McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University, Chicago, IL
Fellowship: Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD
认证
American Board of Internal Medicine
American Board of Internal Medicine - Gastroenterology
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Lynch KL, Shin EJ, Canto MI: “The Role of Endoscopic Cryotherapy for Treatment and Palliation,” in Esophageal Cancer and Barrett’s Esophagus, 3rd ed., Sharma P (ed), Oxford, Wiley-Blackwell Publishing, 2015, pp 161-167
Lynch KL, Clarke JO: “Esophageal Disease,” in The Johns Hopkins Internal Medicine Board Review, 5th ed, Ashar B, Miller R, Sisson S (eds), Philadelphia, WB Saunders, 2016, pp 212-217
Resident Teaching Award, Feinberg School of Medicine, 2011, 2012