MSD默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
Zubair Malik, MD

专业和专长

  • Gastroenterology, Esophageal Disorders

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, Philadelphia, PA
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
  • Fellowship: Gastroenterology, Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA

认证

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Research Presentation, North American Conference of Gastroenterology Fellows, 2016
  • Trainee Research Award, American College of Gastroenterology, 2014
  • Over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals

手册章节和评论