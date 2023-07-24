skip to main content
MSD默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
L. Brent Mitchell, MD

专业和专长

  • Cardiac Electrophysiology, Cardiology, Arrhythmias

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: University of Calgary, Calgary, Canada
  • Fellowship: Clinical Cardiology, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Canada
  • Fellowship: Cardiac Electrophysiology, Stanford University, Stanford, CA

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Fellow, Royal College of Physicians (Canada)
  • Distinguished Teacher of the Year, International Heart Rhythm Society, 2014
  • Annual Achievement Award, Canadian Heart Rhythm Society, 2016
  • Over 90 articles in peer-reviewed journals

手册章节和评论