L. Brent Mitchell, MD
专业和专长
- Cardiac Electrophysiology, Cardiology, Arrhythmias
受教育程度
- Medical School: University of Calgary, Calgary, Canada
- Fellowship: Clinical Cardiology, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Canada
- Fellowship: Cardiac Electrophysiology, Stanford University, Stanford, CA
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Fellow, Royal College of Physicians (Canada)
- Distinguished Teacher of the Year, International Heart Rhythm Society, 2014
- Annual Achievement Award, Canadian Heart Rhythm Society, 2016
- Over 90 articles in peer-reviewed journals
手册章节和评论