Christine Moutier, MD

Medical School: University of California San Diego School of Medicine, San Diego, CA
Residency: Psychiatry, University of California San Diego, San Diego, CA
认证
American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Psychiatry
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
Moutier CY, Pisani AR, Sthal SM: Suicide Prevention, a Stahl’s handbook. Cambridge University Press, 2021.
Moutier C. Suicide Prevention in the COVID-19 Era Transforming Threat Into Opportunity. JAMA Psychiatry Published online October 16, 2020. doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2020.3746
Moutier C, Mortali MG: Suicide warning signs and what to do. Vet Clin North Am Small Anim Pract 51(5):1053-1060, 2021.
Moutier C. Section Editor for the section on Psychiatric Emergencies. In Kaplan and Sadock’s Comprehensive Textbook of Psychiatry, editors Benjamin J. Sadock, Virginia A. Sadock, Pedro Ruiz. Philadelphia,Wolters Kluwer, 2021.
Moutier C: Innovative and timely approaches to suicide prevention in medical education. Acad Psychiatry 45(3):252-256, 2021.
Moutier C: Preventing clinician suicide: A call to action during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Acad Med 96(5):624-628, 2021.
Co-host with Anderson Cooper of CNN AC 360 Special Finding Hope: Battling America’s Suicide Crisis, 2019 Emmy Award for “Outstanding News Discussion and Analysis”
“Best Article for 2018” Journal of Medical Regulation, Ray L. Casterline Award for Excellence in Writing, awarded for “Physician Mental Health: An Evidence-Based Approach to Change”