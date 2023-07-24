skip to main content
MSD默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
Minhhuyen Nguyen, MD

专业和专长

  • Gastroenterology, Gastrointestinal Cancers, Liver Cancer

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
  • Fellowship: Gastroenterology and Hepatology, New England Medical Center Hospitals, Boston, MA

认证

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Hepatology

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Fellow, American Gastroenterological Association
  • Philadelphia Magazine Top Doctors, 2018-2020
  • America's Top Doctors, 2017
  • Best Doctors in America, 2013-2014