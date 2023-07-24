honeypot link
Victor E. Ortega, MD, PhD
专业和专长
- Pulmonology, Asthma, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
所属单位
- Professor of Medicine
- Mayo Clinic
- Associate Director
- Mayo Clinic Arizona Center for Individualized Medicine
受教育程度
- Medical School: Ponce Health Sciences University, Ponce, Puerto Rico
- Internship: Internal Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Fellowship: Pulmonary Disease, Wake Forest University School of Medicine
- Doctorate: Molecular Medicine and Translational Sciences, Wake Forest University
认证
- American Board of Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Critical Care Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Pulmonary Disease
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Parker B. Francis Research Opportunity Award, 2015
- Who’s Who American Thoracic Society, 2021
- Over 35 articles in peer-reviewed journals
手册章节和评论