MSD默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
Victor E. Ortega, MD, PhD

专业和专长

  • Pulmonology, Asthma, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

所属单位

  • Professor of Medicine
  • Mayo Clinic
  • Associate Director
  • Mayo Clinic Arizona Center for Individualized Medicine

受教育程度

  • Medical School: Ponce Health Sciences University, Ponce, Puerto Rico
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Foundation
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Foundation
  • Fellowship: Pulmonary Disease, Wake Forest University School of Medicine
  • Doctorate: Molecular Medicine and Translational Sciences, Wake Forest University

认证

  • American Board of Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Critical Care Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Pulmonary Disease

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Parker B. Francis Research Opportunity Award, 2015
  • Who’s Who American Thoracic Society, 2021
  • Over 35 articles in peer-reviewed journals

手册章节和评论

章节