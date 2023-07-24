honeypot link
Avinash S. Patil, MD
专业和专长
- Obstetrics and Gynecology, Maternal-Fetal Medicine
受教育程度
- Medical School: University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Tennessee Health Science Center
- Fellowship: Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC
- Clinical Fellowship: Clinical Pharmacology, Eshelman School of Pharmacy, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
- Research Fellowship: Pediatric Clinical Research, Duke Clinical Research Institute, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC
认证
- American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology – Obstetrics and Gynecology
- American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology – Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- American Board of Clinical Pharmacology
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Fellow, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
- Over 75 articles in peer-reviewed journals
手册章节和评论