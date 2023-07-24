skip to main content
MSD默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
Frank Pessler, MD, PhD

专业和专长

  • Pediatric Rheumatology, Infectious Diseases

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, NY
  • Doctorate: Molecular Pharmacology, Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, NY
  • Residency: Pediatrics, New York University School of Medicine, New York, NY
  • Fellowship: Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Over 150 articles in peer-reviewed journals

