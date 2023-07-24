William A. Petri, Jr, MD, PhD

Medical School: University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA
Residency: Internal Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH
Fellowship: Infectious Diseases, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA
Doctorate: Microbiology, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA
认证
American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
American Board of Internal Medicine – Infectious Disease
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
Fellow, American Academy of Microbiology
Maxwell Finland Award for Scientific Achievement, National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, 2021
Oswald Avery Award, Infectious Diseases Society of America
Commonwealth of Virginia Outstanding Scientist of the Year, 2017
Thomas Jefferson Award for Scholarship, Walter Reed Distinguished Alumnus Award, Kadner Award for Graduate Teaching, All-University Teaching Award, and Inventor of the Year Award, University of Virginia
Burroughs Welcome New Investigator and Scholar Awards in molecular parasitology, and Lucille P. Markey Scholar Award in biomedical research
Ben Kean Medal and Past President, American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene
Author or co-author of over 500 articles in peer-reviewed journals or book chapters