MSD默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
Atenodoro R. Ruiz, Jr., MD

专业和专长

  • Gastroenterology

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: University of the Philippines College of Medicine, Manilla, Philippines
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Montefiore Medical Center - Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, NY
  • Fellowship: Gastroenterology, George Washington University, Washington, DC
  • Masters: Hospital Management, Trinity University of Asia, Metro-Manila, Philippines

认证

  • American Board of Gastroenterology

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Former member Editorial Board, The Philippine Journal of Internal Medicine
  • Advocate for colorectal cancer screening
  • Health and Lifestyle Magazine writer on health, wellness, fitness, and travel
  • Kaiser Physician Hero Award

