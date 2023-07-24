skip to main content
MSD默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
Daniel P. Runde, MD, MME

专业和专长

  • Emergency Medicine

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: Carver College of Medicine, University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA
  • Residency: Emergency Medicine, St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center, Columbia University, New York, NY
  • Fellowship: Medical Education, Harbor-UCLA Department of Emergency Medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, CA

认证

  • American Board of Emergency Medicine

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Chair, Iowa Harm Reduction Coalition
  • Editorial Board, The NNT.com
  • Decision Editor, Medicine by the Numbers series in American Family Physician
  • Decision Editor, Academic Emergency Medicine: Education and Training
  • Columnist, Myths in Emergency Medicine for Emergency Medicine News
  • Runde DP, Harland KK, Van Heukelom P, et al: The "double eights mask brace" improves the fit and protection of a basic surgical mask amidst COVID-19 pandemic. J Am Coll Emerg Physicians Open 26;2(1):e12335, 2020.
  • American College of Emergency Physicians Clinical Policies Subcommittee (Writing Committee) on Opioids, Hatten BW, Cantrill SV, Dubin JS, Ketcham EM, Runde DP, Wall SP, Wolf SJ. Clinical Policy: Critical Issues Related to Opioids in Adult Patients Prese
  • Green SM, Roback MG, Krauss BS, Miner JR, Schneider S, Kivela PD, Nelson LS, Chumpitazi CE, Fisher JD, Gesek D, Jackson B, Kamat P, Kowalenko T, Lewis B, Papo M, Phillips D, Ruff S, Runde D, Tobin T, Vafaie N, Vargo J 2nd, Walser E, Yealy DM, O'Connor R

