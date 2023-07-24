skip to main content
skip to main content
MSD默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
Search icon

Birendra P. Sah, MD, FCCP

专业和专长

  • Sarcoidosis, Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Diseases, Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Vascular Medicine

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Residency: Internal Medicine, SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY
  • Fellowship: Pulmonary Disease and Critical Care Medicine, SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY
  • Medical School: B.P. Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan, Nepal

认证

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Critical Care Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Pulmonary Disease

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Fellow, American College of Chest Physicians

手册章节和评论

章节