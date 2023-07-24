skip to main content
Clarence T. Sasaki, MD

专业和专长

  • Otolaryngology, Laryngeal Disorders, Nasopharyngeal Disorders

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT
  • Internship: University of California, San Francisco Hospital, San Francisco, CA
  • Residency: Yale-New Haven Medical Center, New Haven, CT
  • Fellowships: University of Milan, University of Zurich, University of London

认证

  • American Board of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Fellow, American College of Surgeons
  • Giotakis-Psyrri Award, Hellenic Society of Head and Neck Cancer, 2016
  • James E. Newcomb Award, American Laryngological Association, 2014
  • Daniel C. Baker Lecturer, American Laryngological Association, 2011
  • Broyles-Maloney Award, American Broncho-Esophageal Association, 2011
  • ALA Award, American Laryngological Association, 2010

