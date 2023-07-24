honeypot link
Clarence T. Sasaki, MD
专业和专长
- Otolaryngology, Laryngeal Disorders, Nasopharyngeal Disorders
受教育程度
- Medical School: Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT
- Internship: University of California, San Francisco Hospital, San Francisco, CA
- Residency: Yale-New Haven Medical Center, New Haven, CT
- Fellowships: University of Milan, University of Zurich, University of London
认证
- American Board of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Fellow, American College of Surgeons
- Giotakis-Psyrri Award, Hellenic Society of Head and Neck Cancer, 2016
- James E. Newcomb Award, American Laryngological Association, 2014
- Daniel C. Baker Lecturer, American Laryngological Association, 2011
- Broyles-Maloney Award, American Broncho-Esophageal Association, 2011
- ALA Award, American Laryngological Association, 2010
手册章节和评论