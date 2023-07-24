honeypot link
Udayan K. Shah, MD, MBA
专业和专长
- Balance & Hearing Disorders, Pediatric Otolaryngology
受教育程度
- Medical School: Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, MA
- Internship: Surgery, Boston University Medical Center, Boston, MA
- Residency: Otolaryngology, Boston University Medical Center, Boston, MA
- Fellowship: Pediatric Otolaryngology, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
认证
- American Board of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Fellow, American Academy of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
- Fellow, American Academy of Pediatrics
- Fellow, American College of Surgeons
- Best Doctors in America, 2011, 2013, 1014
- Main Line Today Magazine Top Doctors, 2014-2016
- Over 50 articles in peer-reviewed journals
手册章节和评论