Udayan K. Shah, MD, MBA

专业和专长

  • Balance & Hearing Disorders, Pediatric Otolaryngology

受教育程度

  • Medical School: Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, MA
  • Internship: Surgery, Boston University Medical Center, Boston, MA
  • Residency: Otolaryngology, Boston University Medical Center, Boston, MA
  • Fellowship: Pediatric Otolaryngology, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

认证

  • American Board of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Fellow, American Academy of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
  • Fellow, American Academy of Pediatrics
  • Fellow, American College of Surgeons
  • Best Doctors in America, 2011, 2013, 1014
  • Main Line Today Magazine Top Doctors, 2014-2016
  • Over 50 articles in peer-reviewed journals

手册章节和评论